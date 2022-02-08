Nyberg: WBDC CEO discusses grants helping Conn. childcare providers

(WTNH) — Women-owned businesses continue to grow in Connecticut and that includes childcare businesses.

In 2020, a support program launched for those owners, involving grants through a partnership with the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and the Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC).

Fran Pastore, chief executive officer of the Women’s Business Development Council, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the grants and what they mean for the businesses they support.

