NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you need any last-minute gifts? It’s always a great idea to shop local!

If you’re looking for gifts, you may want to check out ShopBlackCT.com. It is business guide that features more than 2,000 Black-owned buisnesses in the state.

Sarah Thompson and Yvette Young are the co-founders of the website.

Thompson and Young launched the website in 2020 to encourage people to shop from small Black-owned businesses in Connecticut. At the time of the launch, the website had 175 businesses up on the website but now more than 2000 are listed.

“Well, really, what is we’ve noticed is that it’s become a community, It’s not just a list. So you know, it started mostly around greater Hartford listing businesses around the greater Hartford area, but it’s expanded to more than 100 cities and towns, all every county in Connecticut. But with those listings, there are people behind those businesses and there are families. And so to get to know these families and to kind of share in the the growth of the site, that’s how we’ve seen it change the most,” Thompson said.

