Nyberg: Webster’s War of the Words annual fundraiser game show going virtual for 2021

(WTNH) — Are you a wordsmith? You might want to watch the Webster’s War of the Words virtual game show, an annual fundraiser which raises money for the not-for-profit, Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society.

It’s hosted by Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s Editor at Large, Peter Sokolowski. This year’s event will take place next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Jenn Matos of Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society joins us to talk about this year’s event, how it works, and how you can get involved.

For more information: https://noahwebsterhouse.org/event/websters-war-of-the-words/