Nyberg: Well Watches, helping bring clean water to underdeveloped countries

(WTNH) — Well Watches is a watch company that helps get clean water to underdeveloped countries around the world.

Well Watches was founded by thirty-something Connecticut residents, Adam Lopez and Leonard Stauffer, who have a humanitarian purpose in mind: help build wells around the world so that there is clean drinking water.

Thirty-dollars from each “Droplet” watch – which costs $129.00, goes right to the non-profit Charity Water.

It costs about 10-thousand dollars to drill and build one well.

For more information about this company watch the video above and visit www.wearwellwatches.com.