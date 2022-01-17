Nyberg: Wesleyan University’s artist in residence working on the ‘Disco Project’

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — She is a world-renowned singer, composer, musician, curator, activist, producer and a really good storyteller.

Toshi Reagon is helping change the world, shining a light on a lot of the complexities of the disco era to better understand historical patterns of repression and violence toward Black and queer bodies.

She is Wesleyan University’s Center for the Arts 2021-2022 artist in residence.

Reagon joins us on Nyberg to share more about her background, her work at Wesleyan and the overall message she is trying to get across to others.

