WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend, check out some art, buy some new prints and grab a snack from a food truck — all to support a local organization.

The Third Annual Fine Arts Festival in West Hartford will benefit the West Hartford Art League, which has spent almost nine decades in the community.

“The first year we did this was right after COVID, and artists had no place to showcase their work,” said Roxanne Stachelek, the executive director of the league. “Nobody was going anywhere. It was the first year that people had started finally going out, and it was wonderful, because our event was outside and everybody felt very safe.”

The league offers classes, educational opportunities and exhibits. About 40 artists will be involved in the fair this year.

The event will be held this weekend at 37 Buena Vista Road. Admission is free.

