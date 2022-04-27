WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven pizza restaurant is a family business that is lasting the test of time.

Lori Zuppardi and Cheryl Zuppardi Pearce are the granddaughters of the original co-owners of Zuppardi’s Apizza, now in its fourth generation in the family.

Aside from the West Haven location, they also have a pizza truck and sell their frozen pies in places across Connecticut, including Big Y grocery stores. They ship all over the country.

The Zuppardi sisters join us on Nyberg to share more about their family’s history and business.

