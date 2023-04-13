DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Matin Malikzada, an Afghan potter who has resettled in Milford after fleeing the Taliban, embraces ancient techniques while crafting his pieces.

Malikzada is a seventh-generation artist who was featured earlier this month at Western Connecticut State University.

His signature color, turquoise, is harder to make in the U.S., but he’s found a way to recreate the shade.

“It is very traditional, and a little bit different because in Afghanistan, I glaze by myself from a natural plant,” he said. “When I first came to the U.S., doing pottery here was difficult. Everything was new, but I made different chemical powders, and then do my own glazing, so now I am happy here doing my work.”

