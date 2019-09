(WTNH) — The result of New England Brewing Company of Woodbridge‘s collaboration with Clonakilty Distillery of Cork, Ireland is about to hit store shelves in Connecticut.

NEBCW’s popular Fuzzy Baby Ducks IPA was introduced to bourbon barrels and shipped back to Ireland to mature.

On October 1st, Fizzy Cask IPA whiskey comes to America.

To date, there are 104 craft breweries in the state with more than 20 more to open in 2020, which means many more collaborations are coming.