WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has no shortage of spectacular farms and wedding venues, but Bluebird Farm in Willington offers guests a unique experience.

The 41-acre property is complete with a tree house, a barn loft and cottages you can stay in overnight along a lake.

Co-founders Carmen and Joseph Hall bought the farm in 2012 and they run it with their children. They say Bluebird Farm is a place where family comes first.

The farm has sheep, goats, chickens and ducks. The Halls also make homemade jam from blueberries, blackberries and raspberries.



“It’s a lot of work, but you know, working with our kids is amazing. I mean, we all have our strengths and we rely on each other and it’s just like, so rewarding. You know what I mean? And then when we have our weddings, well we just love it,” Carmen Hall said.

More information on Bluebird Farm can be found here.



