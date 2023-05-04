PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Take some time to frolic through the fields and pick a Gorilla, Blessed Lady, Fringed, Fiery Dreams — or, a tulip that has a special meaning to Jeroen and Keriann Koeman, the Angelique.

Keriann initially didn’t believe Jeroen when he said he was raised on a tulip farm in the Netherlands surrounded by millions of blooms. Then, he brought her there to woo her with the Angelique.

“He took me to a field that had hundreds of thousands of these,” she said.

And, he told her, she could take as many as she wanted.

They now own five football fields of land in Preston full of tulips. The 700,000 tulips at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm include 150 varieties that are available to the public to pick.

Tickets, which allow you to pick 10 tulips, can be purchased online. Additional flowers can be bought for $1 a stem.

