Nyberg: Wildflour Confections, National Guard engineer to award-winning bakery owner

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Alyssa Dematteo proudly served the Connecticut National Guard as an engineer, and now she is an award-winning business owner of her very own bakery.

Dematteo owns Wildflour Confections in Seymour. She started the business in 2013 on Facebook only, and it caught fire.

In 2018 she was recognized by the state as a Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Dematteo says the business really found its niche with custom cakes and gourmet sweets for events big and small. They have now expanded her business with an Event Coordinator to put together events such as “Frost and Sips”.

Wildflour Confections also believes in giving back to the military; they sell camouflage sweatshirts and 22% of the income goes to the organization called Mission 22, which helps veterans with PTSD and substance abuse.

Find out more about these beautiful, sugary treats, the bakery’s ‘Frost and Sip’ events, or their charity work at https://www.thewildflourconfections.com/.