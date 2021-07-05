Nyberg: Wildland Coffee makes a hot cup of joe on a camping trip easy as tea

(WTNH) — Are you an avid camper? Are you a novice? Do you love coffee around the campfire? Well have we got the guy for you to fill you in about all things out in nature.

Zach Frantz, and expert on camping and the founder of Wildland Coffee, joins us to talk about his background in camping and his company that offers coffee in a tea bag.

In the video above, Frantz also fills us in on the dos and don’ts in camping, great camping spots right here in Connecticut, and how to talk someone into camping who is “not a camper.”