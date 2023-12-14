GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In this season of giving, one Connecticut group is hoping to give kids the gift of bicycles.

The Wishing Wheels Bike Drive will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Bishop’s Orchards on Boston Post Road. The goal is to get 500 bikes into the hands of kids across Connecticut this holiday season.

John Della Ventura with Bishops of Orchards joined News 8 to discuss his role in the bike drive. Ventura said that as a kid, his family would build bikes on Christmas Eve for children in need.

This tradition stuck around for Ventura when he had kids of his own. For more information on the special event on Saturday, visit the website.