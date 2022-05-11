NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman who is passionate about making paper in many different ways shared how she became a fiber artist.

Jennifer Davies said she was always drawn to paper and wanted to be part of a revolution.

“I always loved paper, and I was always drawn to paper when I was in art school,” Davies said. “I really wanted to work on paper, not canvas, and did a lot of drawing, a lot of printmaking and then in the mid-1980s, there was a renaissance in hand papermaking. It had been an art that really had declined, but it came back.”

Click here to see more of Davies’ work.