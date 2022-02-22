AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — You do not always end up with the job you first began with in life.

That is the case for the now-owner of a tea shop in Avon. She was first an attorney practicing family law, then she became a teacher at New Britain High School. Then in the early days of the pandemic, she pivoted again, opening a place where you can get a proper cup of tea and treats to go with it.

Nann Thomson, owner of Take Tea in Avon, joins us on Nyberg to share more about her journey and the experience the venue offers.

Watch the full interview in the video above.