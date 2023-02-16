NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex Westner has spent his career teaching computers how to understand sound. So when he was diagnosed with muscular degeneration, he wanted to look at how to supplement his vision from an entrepreneurial aspect.

It was an area that experts were looking into. So, he started thinking about the topic from the opposite side.

“We started looking at augmented reality and smart glasses, and we learned, unfortunately, it is a huge market,” Alex Westner said. “There’s almost 50 million people in the U.S. with hearing loss, and there’s almost no one looking at trying to solve it this way.”

Alex Westner then formed XanderGlasses with his wife, Marilyn Morgan Westner. The glasses use microphones to transcribe real-time conversations into text that is then projected onto the glasses.

While working prototypes are being used, the glasses won’t be available for sale until the summer.

Watch the full interview to learn more!