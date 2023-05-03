NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A beloved film classic is being brought to the stage by a Tony-winning Yale graduate.

Itamar Moses has adapted the 1986 animated movie “An American Tail” into a musical that premiered last weekend in Minneapolis.

The cherished story follows a Jewish family as they immigrate to the United States.

But, Moses said, there are challenges in taking an animated film and turning it into a stage production. For one, the team needed to write more songs. They also had to reimagine certain action scenes.

“But on the stage, the challenge was really how to take that story and make it work theatrically, and then also fill out, you know, the plot a little bit to make it hold the stage,” Moses said.

Moses, who won a Tony Award in 2018 for best book of a musical for “The Band’s Visit,” hopes to bring the production to stages across the country.

