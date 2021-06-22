Nyberg: Yale New Haven Hospital Toy Closet hosting toy drive this weekend

(WTNH) — Kids get sick year-round and because of that, there is the Toy Closet Program at Yale New Haven Hospital.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg is the founder of the program which has run successfully for decades. It would not happen at all without loving volunteers and the Auxilliary, and those who give donations to the Closets, which are in many hospital affiliates of Yale around the state.

Over the years we have given hundreds of thousands of toys out to children from all over the world and provided services, too.

Diane Petra from the Yale New Haven Hospital Auxiliary joins us to talk about the inner workings of the program, how the pandemic took a toll on the program, and how the community can help.

There are toy drives all the time in schools hosted by parents whose children have received a gift in the hospital in the past.

The next toy drive will take place this Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Guilford, Orange, and Hamden. Find out more in the video above!