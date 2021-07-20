Nyberg: Yale researchers studying impact of music on people with psychosis

(WTNH) — Music is a great healer; that has been proven. It has brought people together, changed moods, saved lives. Two people who know all about this joined News 8’s Ann Nyberg Tuesday.

Adam Christoferson, founder and director of Musical Intervention, and Doctor Phil Corlett, associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine.

In the video above, Christoferson and Corlett talk about how Musical Intervention came to be and the work it does for those in recovery, how music bridges the gap, how the pair began their collaboration, and how they are studying the impact of music on people with psychotic illness.