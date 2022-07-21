DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) – A bookstore in Danielson gives back to the community in a big way. ‘Pourings & Passages Bookstore’ contains over 20,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, vinyls, and gifts.

100% of the net proceeds from the shop go toward Saint James parochial school.

All of the books inside the store are donated and then sold at a low price. The store’s employees are also volunteers, who donate their time to run the shop.

Jim Weigel, the Proprietor of ‘Pourings and Passages Bookstore,’ joined News 8 for an interview right from the shop,

Weigel explained he was working at the Saint James School Bazaar and Flea Market when he noticed the shop could use some help organizing its books. He took it upon himself to help out and has remained a member of the organization ever since.

“We raised $150,000 for Saint James School and then in 2015 my breakfast buddies convinced me that we needed a permanent location, so the local insurance company Girardi Associates offered us space on the 2nd floor of their building and so we were there for five years and over that time we raised close to another $200,000 for Saint James School,” said Weigel.

Watch the full interview to learn more.