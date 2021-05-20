One small CT business gathering other state vendors to support crafting community

(WTNH) — A small business is gathering together other Connecticut vendors to support them during this time. We’ll show you how.

Entrepreneurs are born every day full of ideas, but it’s the hard work after that which makes a business come to life. This idea started in a basement in 2016 in Northford where wood pallets started to be recycled into home decor items and gifts and called “Second Time Around.”

When the pandemic hit and craft fairs were canceled, that lead to another idea for fellow crafters to sell their wares.

Kim Mucha joins News 8 to discuss how she transitioned for crafters in a safe way when the world changed.

