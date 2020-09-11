Owner of CT-based home organization company shares ways to get the most out of your space, especially if you’re working, learning from home

(WTNH) — With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting every aspect of our lives, our homes have now become a place of work, play, school, and rest. Thursday, Mary Oneglia, the owner of Ordinato, a Connecticut-based home organization company, joined News 8 to talk about the recent evolution of homes and how we can make the most of our living spaces.

Oneglia of Avon says some easy tips for better organization include labeling and having a place for everything.

“The key part of organizing any space,” she says, “is editing.”

Oneglia also shares that adding your own personal style to organizing rooms can help really make the space yours, adding style to function. She says her company works with clients on “mood boards” and “custom styling boxes” that contain selections for the room they are working on.

She says, “Along with a furniture floor plan, the client will receive fabric samples, paint colors, wallpaper samples, color schemes, and furniture/art suggestions to simply and quickly create a beautiful and well-thought-out space

For more organization and styling tips and some easy things you can do to optimize your home spaces, watch the full interview with Oneglia in the video above.