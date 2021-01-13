Owner of NoRa Cupcake in Middletown gears for opening of new eatery in historic 1850’s jail

(WTNH) — This is a case where a small business in a pandemic is boldly opening another business in a pandemic – an eatery called Harrie’s Jailhouse in an old 1850’s jail.

Meet Carrie Carella, the owner of NoRa Cupcake in Middletown, and her operations manager, Heather Kelly. Harrie’s Jailhouse is a joining of their names – Heather and Carrie. Harrie’s Jailhouse is a bar/restaurant housed in the 1850’s Pameacha Jail at 51 Warwick Street in Middletown.

To learn more, visit the Harrie’s Jailhouse website and the NoRa Cupcake website.

