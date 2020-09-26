‘Pizza, A Love Story’ is coming to DVD; Sally’s to hold release party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Pizza, A Love Story” is coming to DVD.

The film features Gorman Bechard’s homage to New Haven’s world-famous pizzerias Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Sally’s Apizza and Modern Apizza.

The film sets out to prove its tag line: “Pizza wasn’t invented in New Haven. It was perfected there.”

“I learned long ago the best films are driven by passion,” Bechard said. “And if there’s one thing I truly believe it’s that New Haven has the best pizza on this planet.”

The DVD will be released on Sept. 29. To celebrate, a release party will be held at Sally’s on Sept. 29. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m. and is first come, first seated. The film will begin at 8 p.m. A rain date is set for Oct. 1.

Bechard spoke with News 8 about the release and the event. You can watch the full interview online.