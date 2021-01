DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you a history buff? The oldest house in Darien is in need of saving – one that dates back well over 200 years.

If the walls could talk, the things you would learn from this 2,200 square foot colonial dwelling. It’s called the Pond-Weed House. Joining News 8 to talk about this house on the National Register is Marian Castell, Darien’s Town Historian. CASTELL. SHE IS DARIEN’S TOWN HISTORIAN.

For details on the home, see the video above and see more here.