Powder Ridge ready to welcome snow blitz; opening for the season this weekend with COVID safety precautions in place

(WTNH) — For snow skiers and snowboarders it’s going to be an early Christmas: snow is coming our way this week, and a lot of it. Reaping the benefits from this will be Connecticut’s ski slopes.

Owner of Powder Ridge Park in Middlefield, Sean Hayes, joined News 8 Tuesday. At Powder Ridge, they have already been making snow, but the snow blitz this week will be the icing on the cake.

Powder Ridge will open this weekend with COVID-19 protocols in place including online ticket sales, distancing on the ski lifts, and masks required inside and outside on the slopes.

For more information about how you can ski Powder Ridge and what changes you can expect when you arrive, watch the video above or click here: https://powderridgepark.com/