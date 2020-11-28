Quinnipiac University cybersecurity expert offers safety tips for shopping on Cyber Monday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fred Scholl, director of Quinnipiac University’s online Master of Science in Cybersecurity program, joins News 8 to discuss safety shopping tips on Cyber Monday.

“Cyber Monday is likely to break records for e-commerce shopping,” Scholl said. “At the same time, cybercriminals have been planning to attack for months and also will be out in force. High-risk events like Cyber Monday are a perfect time to take a break and improve your security defenses.”

Scholl said online shoppers should take precautions. For more information, watch the video above.