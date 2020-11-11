Quinnipiac’s professor of health management discusses latest developments on Trump Administration trying to eliminate Obamacare

(WTNH) — The Trump Administration is in the Supreme Court trying to eliminate Obamacare, which makes affordable health insurance available to all.

It also expands the Medicaid program to cover adults below the poverty level and it supports innovative medical care delivery methods designed to lower health care costs. The Trump Administration said it had a better plan.

“When we look back, this is not the first time that this has been in front of the Supreme Court. The most recent time was eight years ago,” Angela Mattie, Professor of Health Management at Quinnipiac University says.

