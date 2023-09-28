NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s musically inclined residents are in luck this year as a new music conference is coming to the streets of New Haven.

The music conference, called Readi Set, will be an immersive, interactive and informative experience for aspiring musicians to network with each other.

Guests will talk about public relations, branding, music engineering, production and plenty more.

This state-run conference is scheduled to take place all day on Oct. 7.

News 8 spoke with Kolton Harris, program manager at the Connecticut Office of the Arts about why this conference will be music to everyone’s ears.

