(WTNH) — Right out of college she opened up a coffee shop and bakery on the Hartford Turnpike in North Haven called ‘crossroads.‘. It’s eco-friendly. She’s only been opened for about a month and a grand opening is coming.

Montana Telman joins News 8’s Ann Nyberg in the video above to talk about taking on a new business right out of school, the importance of being a sustainable business, where her recipes came from, and how she got it up and running amid the pandemic.