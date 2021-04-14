Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry Master releases scheduling, service plans for 2021

Conn. (WTNH) — The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is setting a course for operation this year, running from April 8 to November 30 for residents.

It’s the nation’s oldest continuously operating ferry service, crossing the Connecticut River between Rocky Hill and Glastonbury. Ferry Master Captain Blaise Clemente joins News 8 to explain the service’s plans amid the pandemic as more are getting vaccinated.

Ferry hours are Tuesday through Friday 7 am – 6:45 pm, and Saturday and Sunday 10:30 am – 5 pm. The ferry is closed on Mondays. Visit the CT Travel Smart website to know when the ferry is closed.

People are required to wear masks.

