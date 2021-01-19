Security expert at UNH discusses nationwide capitol security measures ahead of Inauguration Day

(WTNH) — On. Jan. 20, 2021, the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden will be sworn into office and security has never been higher because of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Joining News 8 to talk about the 25,000 National Guard troops on the ground in Washington D.C. and around capitols across the country is Dr. Robert Sanders, Chair of the National Security at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest news on Inaugration Day.