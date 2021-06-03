Small Business Spotlight: Camp F.L.Y. slumber parties and events

(WTNH) — Nothing like a pandemic to change a business model. That’s the case with Fly-Girls-Mobile Beauty.

The business, based in Meriden, started out as spa parties for young girls holding slumber parties. But then COVID-19 hit and that ended. What happened? They pivoted with tents and now put up individual tents for kids for slumber parties – spaced apart – and it has really taken off. They even do events for adults!

The brains behind this operation, event planners Sulena Lindsey and Keeya Holley, join us to talk about how they came up with their business, how it works, and how it helps young girls with their self-esteem.

If you’d like to book a Camp F.L.Y. party for a child, or adult, or yourself, head to https://flygirlsmobilebeauty.com/camp-f-l-y-packages/.