Small Business Spotlight: Owner of unusual eatery in Monroe talks about what sets his restaurant apart in these uncertain times

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of an unusual eatery in Monroe joined News 8 Thursday to talk about what sets his restaurant apart in the time of COVID-19.

Ron Lee is the ‘Soup Guy’ and owns Soup Thyme in Monroe. He has been in the business for 15 years.

He makes 25-30 gallons of soup from scratch every day. He and his staff pride themselves in their paninis and their names: Thyme Traveler, Thyme After Thyme, Thyme Clock, Thyme Alone, just to name a few.

To find out more about the restaurant and what makes it unique watch the video above and go to https://soupthyme.com/