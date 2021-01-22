Stand Up and Speak Out campaign releases musical film series calling attention to social concerns due to pandemic

Nyberg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — At a time when kids of all ages and adults too are so disconnected and excluded these days, there are folks who are highlighting this and trying to help.

Joining News 8 are Jill Nesi, songwriter and creator of Stand Up and Speak Out and a voice for anti-bullying, and Steven Hernandez, Executive Director for the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors Equity and Opportunity.

Nesi recently released a musical film series that highlights what is going on with kids. To learn more about the musical, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss