Star of new flick ‘Vietnam: Through My Lens’ discusses filming the movie in CT during the pandemic

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The star of the newly-released film “Vietnam: Through My Lens” joins News 8 to discuss filming the movie in Connecticut during the pandemic and his experiences.

We want to thank Stu Richel for serving our nation during the Vietnam war. He stars in a feature film called “Vietnam: Through My Lens.” He was a combat photographer.

The film, shot in Norwalk, will be released on March 29 on National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day. The entire production was filmed and edited in Connecticut using local crews during the pandemic.

