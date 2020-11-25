Student-founded Farmlink Project works to reduce food waste, feed hungry Americans; partnering with Chipotle

(WTNH) — Connecticut brothers and founders of Farmlink Project joined News 8 Tuesday to discuss their partnership with a fast-food chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill, to donate millions of meals to food banks this Thanksgiving holiday.

Brothers Will and Ben Collier from Darien are the heads of Farmlink Project, a student-founded nonprofit grassroots movement that networks farms with food banks to feed those in need.

Their motto: “Billions of pounds of produce are going to waste while millions of Americans are going hungry. Let’s change that.”

So far, Ben explained, “We have worked with almost 300 communities across the country spread over 40 states.”

He went on to say, “Being home and being digital when we started this meant, from the start we were a national organization and didn’t really feel like we were bound to one region or one state for service.”

For the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, Farmlink Project teamed up with fast-food chain Chipotle to donate 10 million meals to food banks.

For more about the organization and how you can get involved watch the video above and check out https://www.farmlinkproject.org/.