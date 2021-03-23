The Kate hosting virtual Katharine Hepburn Museum

Conn. (WTNH) — The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook is all things Hepburn. Currently, work is underway to build a museum dedicated to one of the most iconic actresses of the 20th century.
Hepburn, who grew up in Hartford, still holds the record for most Oscars won by an actress. Joining News 8 to talk about the exhibit are Executive Director of The Kate Brett Elliott and Development Director Robin Andreoli.
Watch the video above for more information. Visit the official website here.