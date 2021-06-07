Trumbull ceramics teacher hosting 6-day marathon kiln firing event for pottery makers across CT

(WTNH) — A ceramics teacher from Trumbull has created a unique event in the pottery world coming up later this month.

Pottery makers from all over Connecticut will be gathering for a six-day wood kiln firing and the whole thing is put together by a ceramics teacher from Trumbull High School, Trevor Youngberg.

Youngberg joins us to talk about his background, his experience teaching ceramics, what the event during the week of June 20-26 will entail, and how the general public can get involved.

