Vernon resident’s 8th-grade World War II project to be added to Vernon Historical Society Collection

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon resident Mary Bendoraitis, the oldest of thirteen children, was in 8th grade at Rockville’s St. Bernard’s School when war was raging in Europe and the Pacific during World War II.

In Vernon, Mary saw a community focused on winning the war. Inspired by the town’s efforts in 1945, she created a history project about America, entered it into a contest, and won. A second project about the war also won a prize. Then the war ended, and her projects went up into the attic.

“I loved doing stuff like that,” she said. “It was very interesting to learn about the community and what was happening.”

Today, those projects will be added to the Vernon Historical Society Collection. Mary is with us tonight to talk about her projects and their importance in America’s history.

