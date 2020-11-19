Vertical Church, United Way organization to host food distribution event in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this pandemic, so many people are working together to help others. People are sick and have lost their jobs, and that can translate into food insecurity.

Joining News 8 to talk about some help coming are Senior Pastor Ken Vance from the Vertical Church in West Haven and Jennifer Health from the United Way of Greater New Haven.

The church and United Way will be distributing 2,200 Thanksgiving meals to families in need and senior citizens on Saturday, Nov. 21. The event is taking place at the Vertical Church in West Haven on 225 Meloy Road from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.