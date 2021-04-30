We look back at the history of Lake Compounce amusement park as it celebrates 175th anniversary

(WTNH) — The beloved Lake Compounce amusement park in Connecticut the oldest continuously operating amusement park in North America. It starting operation in 1846.

RELATED: Lake Compounce rebranding for 175th birthday, moves up opening day to May 8

So much rich history at this family theme park that we thought we would go back. Amy Thomas joins us to do just that.

In the video above, she explains how the park was founded as a result of a failed science experiment, the history of some of the most recognizable rides, when they first added a roller coaster, and what’s next for the park.

RELATED: ‘We’re transforming the whole park’: Lake Compounce preps for big opening as restrictions lift

Find out more about Lake Compounce and its 175th-anniversary celebration: https://www.lakecompounce.com/.