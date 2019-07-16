1  of  4
Pastry chef Jillian Simms makes a summer blueberry cake

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Pastry Chef Jillian Simms makes a summer cake for blueberry season.

Ingredients:

3 c. sifted flour
1 T. baking powder
1 t. salt
1 c. butter, softened
1 ½ c. sugar
2 eggs
1 c. whole milk
2 ½ c. blueberries

Directions:

Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or by hand until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add flour mixture alternately with milk until just combined. (Batter will be thick.) Fold in blueberries.

Turn mixture into a greased 9×13 inch baking pan and spread evenly. Sprinkle top with sugar. Bake in 350 degree oven approximately 1 hour.

