Pastry chef Jillian Simms makes a summer blueberry cake

(WTNH) — Pastry Chef Jillian Simms makes a summer cake for blueberry season.

Ingredients:

3 c. sifted flour

1 T. baking powder

1 t. salt

1 c. butter, softened

1 ½ c. sugar

2 eggs

1 c. whole milk

2 ½ c. blueberries

Directions:

Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or by hand until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add flour mixture alternately with milk until just combined. (Batter will be thick.) Fold in blueberries.

Turn mixture into a greased 9×13 inch baking pan and spread evenly. Sprinkle top with sugar. Bake in 350 degree oven approximately 1 hour.