NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Look at our Pet of the Week—this is adorable Albus!

Sadly, Albus was abandoned in a cat carrier outside a local apartment complex. He was scared and upset, but his foster family has been working to help him be happy again!

While Albus is a friendly cat, he’s easily spooked, so he needs a quiet home without young kids or dogs.

He’s about 2 years old and looking for a family to love him! Albus is up for adoption at Halfway Home Rescue.