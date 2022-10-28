Pet of the Week: Almond Joy!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is the amazing, the beautiful, Almond Joy!

Almond Joy, or just Joy to her friends, is sweeter than any candy. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Joy is the pal you need, as a reminder of the happiness sweets can bring!

If that’s not enough, Joy rocks a coconut-colored coat and has a distinctive chocolate eye patch. Not to mention she’s always sporting a silly smile!

At heart, Joy is an active and affectionate 2-year-old sweetheart. And since chocolate is not an option for Joy’s diet, she’s learning some new Halloween tricks that’ll get her a forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Joy, you can call the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter at (203) 946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.