Pet of the Week: Amber

(WTNH)– Our Pet of the Week is the adorable Amber!

Amber is a high energy pup who loves to run around, whether it’s on a leash or a fenced in yard.

As much as she loves to run, she is also quite fond of belly rubs. The more belly rubs, the better! She does know a few commands, as well.

Amber is looking for her furever home full of love and yummy treats! She is available at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter, call (203) 946-8110.

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.