NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Diamond. She’s an American Pitbull Terrier who is about four years old.

She does have a diamond-shaped marking on my back, but she likes to think that her name came from my sparkly, good-natured personality.

They say a Diamond is a girl’s or a guy’s best friend! That would work really well in a fur-ever home!

Diamond is up for adoption at the Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter in New Haven. Are you interested in adopting her? Reach out to the shelter by visiting its website or calling (203-946-8110.