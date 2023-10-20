WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Okie Dokie Artichockie—we NEED to get this guy a home!

We have featured Artichoke, or Artie, in the past but we are doing it again because he’s been waiting for a new home for 1,676 days!

While other dogs have been adopted, poor Artie has been at the Wallingford Animal Shelter since March 19, 2019.

Much like an artichoke, he needs a family that can peel back the layers of his soft, tender heart!

He can be a bit reluctant with new people, so he needs a family with some patience and understanding. The volunteers and shelter staff who have gotten to know Artie say he’s super smart, super sweet and very loyal.

Oddly, he’s not a big fan of regular dog treats—he prefers fruits, like kiwi and blueberries! That just makes him even more special!

Check out the Wallingford Animal Shelter Facebook page if you’re interested in adopting Artie!